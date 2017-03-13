Unisys Introduces Digistics Cargo Management Solution
Unisys Corporation launched Digisticsa by Unisys , a holistic and integrated cargo logistics solution that allows carriers to streamline freight management and improve their operational efficiencies. Digistics enables air carriers to choose from a comprehensive suite of offerings or select the specific cargo services they need, including inventory management, booking, invoicing, and accounting.
