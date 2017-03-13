The Latest: US disputes Hawaii's trav...

The Latest: US disputes Hawaii's travel ban lawsuit claims

13 hrs ago

The Latest on a lawsuit filed by Washington and other states seeking to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban : New York's attorney general says his lawsuit opposing the President Donald Trump's revised immigration ban includes declarations from 20 New York entities saying they will be adversely affected. The State University of New York and City University of New York are among those claiming harm from the ban.

