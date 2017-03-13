The Impact of Cybersecurity Concerns on M&A Activities is Growing: eDiscovery Trends
This is the second story that I've covered in the past several months where cybersecurity concerns impacted merger and acquisitions. See below for more on the first one After Verizon Communications took a $350 million discount on its purchase of Yahoo based on the massive data breaches disclosed by the Internet company last year, it may be time for cybersecurity and data privacy lawyers to take a more active role in merger and acquisition discussions.
