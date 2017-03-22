Stock Traders Gain New Bellwether for...

Stock Traders Gain New Bellwether for Analyzing Brexit Talks

Read more: Bloomberg

One of the most recent is a pair of indexes by started by Bats Europe, part of CBOE Holdings Inc. The gauges measure the 50 biggest U.K. stocks that are most tied to the British economy, and the 50 largest internationally focused peers. The firm says investors need new methods to size up British companies as Prime Minister May prepares to trigger Brexit on March 29. "It's a bellwether, and it's about as good a place to start as any," said Leigh Himsworth, who manages about $91 million of U.K. equities at Fidelity International in London.

