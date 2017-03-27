Sleek new Galaxy S8 phones feature facial recognition, Bixby intelligent agent
Samsung launched sleek new Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones Wednesday with features including facial recognition, an intelligent agent called Bixby and Samsung Pass for secure e-commerce mobile payments. The phones have significantly larger displays than the previous S7 models as well as rounded edges and corners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC