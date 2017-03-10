Shentel up 4.6% after breaking even in Q4
Shenandoah Telecommunications picked up 4.6% after today's Q4 earnings came in at break-even vs. an expected loss and revenues rose in every segment. Revenue grew by 78% thanks to the company's acquisition of nTelos, which boosted wireless, but missed expectations slightly nonetheless.
