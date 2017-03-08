SBA Communications: Data, Towers, And...

SBA Communications: Data, Towers, And NOLs

17 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

SBA Communications has $1.1B of NOLs that it plans to use to offset REIT taxable income allowing it to eliminate REIT distributions until 2020. SBA Communications is the cheapest Tower REIT with the most upside and is about to lap issues it had with the loss of Sprint revenues in 2016.

