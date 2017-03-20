Saint Ansgar City Council Discussing Backyard Chickens
Steven Braun from Saint Ansgar is working with the city council to get it permitted to have chickens in your backyard. Braun says the council has discussed having coops inspected and a possible fee to allow it, if approved.
