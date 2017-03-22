S&P, Nasdaq Rise as Investors Seek Ba...

S&P, Nasdaq Rise as Investors Seek Bargains After Steep Drop

Read more: Fox News

The S&P and the Nasdaq reversed course to climb higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday, as investors sought bargains a day after the major indexes posted their biggest one-day loss since before the election. However, the Dow was lower, weighed down by a 6.3 percent fall in Nike after the world's largest footwear maker missed quarterly revenue estimates.

