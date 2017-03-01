RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Four...

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

RCM Technologies, Inc. , a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, information technology and specialty health care services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 31, 2016. RCM Technologies reported revenues of $44.2 million for the thirteen week period ended December 31, 2016, a 6.8% decrease as compared to $47.4 million for the thirteen week period ended January 2, 2016 .

