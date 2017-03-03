RadioShack's successor said to be pre...

RadioShack's successor said to be preparing for bankruptcy

3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

General Wireless Operations, the RadioShack successor created by a partnership between Sprint Corp. and the defunct retailer's owners, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. A filing could happen within the coming days and will probably result in liquidation, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process isn't public.

