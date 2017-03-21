PAVmed Names Medical Device Industry Veteran Dennis M. McGrath as Chief Financial Officer
Mr. McGrath brings over thirty years of corporate finance and executive experience to PAVmed, spanning both entrepreneurial and public company settings. Since 2000, Mr. McGrath has served in multiple executive leadership roles at PhotoMedex, Inc. , a global skin health medical device company, most recently as President and Chief Financial Officer.
