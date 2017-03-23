Parity Group swings to profit, names ...

Parity Group swings to profit, names chairman

Read more: MarketWatch

Business consultant and recruitment company Parity Group PLC swung to a full year pretax profit as both businesses performed well. The company reported a pretax profit of 959,000 pounds for calendar year 2016 against a loss of GBP3.4 million the previous year on revenue up to GBP91.8 million from GBP82.6 million.

