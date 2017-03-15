Oracle Co. (ORCL) Issues Earnings Res...

Oracle Co. (ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

15 hrs ago

Oracle Co. released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07.

