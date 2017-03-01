New York Court Reverses Rejection of ...

New York Court Reverses Rejection of M&A Disclosure-Only Settlement Signaling Split from Delaware

Seyfarth Synopsis: On February 2, 2017, the Appellate Division for the First Department in New York entered an order approving a "disclosure-only" settlement. While acknowledging the "increasingly negative view" of "disclosure-only" or other forms of non-monetary settlements reflected in recent merger litigation decisions in both Delaware and New York, the court signaled that the death knell has not rung for these settlements just yet.

