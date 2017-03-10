Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
The New York-based networking site will unveil plans in the coming days to partner with a labour group - under the guidance of a former Hillary Clinton aide - to co-ordinate protests among more than 120,000 activists already involved with anti-Trump Meetup groups. It's a risky move for a tech company that has helped millions come together to share interests of all kinds, from hiking to languages to President Donald Trump himself.
#1 14 hrs ago
The only thing necessary for the trumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
542
Location hidden
#2 12 hrs ago
Trump saving billions in his first two months. Quite a change, right. Must be in the cost of flying in lobsters every night.
#3 7 hrs ago
What millions you f-ing morons don't have a clue!
#4 7 hrs ago
Take the risky leap into my pants, buttercup!
Since: Mar 09
11,094
The Left Coast
#5 6 hrs ago
Now they are talking. They need to figure out logistics for the most effective protests, rioting and looting. Shadow resistance factions are in contact with people that can supply arms. Time to get this resistance movement off the ground and with the Clintons behind them, money is no object.
