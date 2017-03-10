Meetup takes risky leap into the Trum...

Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance

There are 5 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

The New York-based networking site will unveil plans in the coming days to partner with a labour group - under the guidance of a former Hillary Clinton aide - to co-ordinate protests among more than 120,000 activists already involved with anti-Trump Meetup groups. It's a risky move for a tech company that has helped millions come together to share interests of all kinds, from hiking to languages to President Donald Trump himself.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1
The only thing necessary for the trumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

542

Location hidden
#2
spocko wrote:
The only thing necessary for the trumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
Trump saving billions in his first two months. Quite a change, right. Must be in the cost of flying in lobsters every night.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Trump saving billions in his first two months. Quite a change, right. Must be in the cost of flying in lobsters every night.
What millions you f-ing morons don't have a clue!

copout

Piscataway, NJ

#4
spocko wrote:
The only thing necessary for the trumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
Take the risky leap into my pants, buttercup!

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,094

The Left Coast

#5
Now they are talking. They need to figure out logistics for the most effective protests, rioting and looting. Shadow resistance factions are in contact with people that can supply arms. Time to get this resistance movement off the ground and with the Clintons behind them, money is no object.
