Mayer to quit as CEO of new holding company after Yahoo sale to Verizon

After Yahoo sells its operating business to Verizon Communications, Marissa Mayer step down as CEO from the holding company that remains, according to a regulatory document posted Monday. However, Mayer and Yahoo still have not yet announced whether she will move with the operating business to Verizon or take another position.

