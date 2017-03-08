March 8, 2017 International Womena s Day Interview with Vice President of FemSoc
With the inauguration of a President who regards some women as 'pigs', and increasing controls on Roe vs. Wade in America, we must work together to raise up other women and promote intersectional feminism. This year, the campaign theme for International Women's Day is #BeBoldForChange to 'forge a better working world - a more inclusive, gender equal world' .
