Manitoba Telecom's CEO to leave the company as it changes owners
The president and CEO of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. is leaving the company that is being taken over by BCE Inc. . "With the arrival of the new Bell MTS combination, the time will be right for me to move on and pursue new opportunities," said Forbes in the statement.
