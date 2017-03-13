Just one of three targeted jobs materialize through N.S. payroll subsidies
Just one in three potential jobs announced by Nova Scotia's economic development agency through its payroll rebate program actually materialized over the past four years, a figure rekindling debate over the impact of the incentives. Data obtained by The Canadian Press covering April 1, 2013, until mid February this year show 2,176 people were hired out of the possible 6,575 approved for subsidies in that timeframe - 33 per cent of those possible among companies that had active files in the time period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC