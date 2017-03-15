Jory A. Berson Sells 63,562 Shares of...

Jory A. Berson Sells 63,562 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. insider Jory A. Berson sold 63,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $5,852,788.96.

Chicago, IL

