John Gaunt Joins Synechron as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, LONDON, AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, PUNE, India and SINGAPORE, March 15, 2017 -- Synechron Inc. , a global financial services consulting and technology services provider, has today announced the appointment of industry veteran John Gaunt as Chief Human Resources Officer. Gaunt will report directly to Synechron CEO Faisal Husain and will focus on enhancing Synechron's business operating model across geographies to strengthen its employee engagement, leadership, and employee value proposition.

