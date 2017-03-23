IRS beats ex-Sprint CEO, COO lawsuit over tax shelter scandal
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a $159.4 million lawsuit by two former top Sprint Corp executives who were caught up in a 2003 tax shelter scandal, and said the Internal Revenue Service was to blame for costing them their jobs. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said the IRS was immune from damages claims for its alleged "deceit" or "misrepresentation" toward Sprint's former chief executive William Esrey and former chief operating officer Ronald LeMay .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|36
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC