IRS beats ex-Sprint CEO, COO lawsuit over tax shelter scandal

16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a $159.4 million lawsuit by two former top Sprint Corp executives who were caught up in a 2003 tax shelter scandal, and said the Internal Revenue Service was to blame for costing them their jobs. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said the IRS was immune from damages claims for its alleged "deceit" or "misrepresentation" toward Sprint's former chief executive William Esrey and former chief operating officer Ronald LeMay .

