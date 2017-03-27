In rarity, Norwalk giant's workforce shrinks

FactSet, a Norwalk, Conn.-based supplier of market feeds and analysis to traders, shrank the size of its workforce entering 2017 after divesting its Market Metrics business in 2016. less FactSet, a Norwalk, Conn.-based supplier of market feeds and analysis to traders, shrank the size of its workforce entering 2017 after divesting its Market Metrics business in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.