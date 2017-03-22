French news agency says former staffer detained in Bahrain
" Agence France-Presse says a former photographer for the French news agency has been arrested upon his return home to Bahrain. The news agency and the Bahrain Press Association reported on Wednesday that photographer Mohammed al-Shaikh was taken into custody at Bahrain International Airport following a trip abroad.
