FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance
FactSet Research Systems Inc. issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84.
