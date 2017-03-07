FactSet (Nasdaq: FDS) to Ring The Nas...

FactSet (Nasdaq: FDS) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

9 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

What: FactSet , a leading global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and client service, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to commemorate the launch of its new brand campaign - See the Advantage . The campaign celebrates FactSet's ongoing mission to solve its clients' greatest challenges with the power of collaboration.

Chicago, IL

