Facing backlash, broadband providers say they wona t sell browsing histories

15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Just days after Congress moved to kill privacy rules protecting broadband users, two of the largest internet service providers said Friday that they would not sell customer browsing histories to advertisers. In separate announcements, Verizon and Comcast vowed to protect client privacy and avoid enhancing their own profits by monitoring the internet habits of clients and selling the data to advertisers.

