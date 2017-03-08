Duo charged in armed robbery at Wind ...

Duo charged in armed robbery at Wind Gap Verizon store

19 hrs ago

A Wilson Borough man was charged Friday in last month's armed robbery of a Wind Gap cellphone store , and authorities were looking for a second suspect. The gunpoint holdup was among a series of cellphone store robberies in Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties dating to October.

