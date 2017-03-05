CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) Shares Bought by WFG Advisors LP
WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. by 1,607.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period.
