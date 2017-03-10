CACI awarded $190M task order

CACI International Inc has been awarded a three-year, six-month task order, with a potential value of $190M, to support the Department of Defense's Joint Service Provider Information Technology Service Delivery Support Requirement program. Under the JSP contract CACI will provide performance-based service management, including a broad range of consolidated IT services consisting of audio/visual/video teleconferencing, service desk, support for alternate operating locations as required to assure operations and information systems contingency for mission-essential functions, telecommunications, and enterprise print management for approximately 22,000 users.

