Bidding process for federal contracts legally flawed, company argues

Yesterday

A company that lost a $428-million federal contract in 2007 is calling on Canada's top court to weigh in on the long-running case, arguing the fairness and integrity of the country's public-procurement process is at stake. The Supreme Court of Canada should decide among other things whether a winning bidder should be disqualified if it cannot deliver what it promised, and what the remedy should be if a judge finds the procurement process to have been unfair, TPG Technology says in its application for leave to appeal.

