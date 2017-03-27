Bidding process for federal contracts legally flawed, company argues
A company that lost a $428-million federal contract in 2007 is calling on Canada's top court to weigh in on the long-running case, arguing the fairness and integrity of the country's public-procurement process is at stake. The Supreme Court of Canada should decide among other things whether a winning bidder should be disqualified if it cannot deliver what it promised, and what the remedy should be if a judge finds the procurement process to have been unfair, TPG Technology says in its application for leave to appeal.
