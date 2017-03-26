Amazon's Alexa takes its fight with S...

Amazon's Alexa takes its fight with Siri to Marriott hotel rooms

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Amazon.com's battle with Apple over digital assistants is moving to a new venue: hotel rooms, where Alexa and Siri are vying to be the voice-controlled platform of choice for travelers. Marriott International, the world's biggest lodging company, is testing devices from the two tech giants at its Aloft hotel in Boston's Seaport district to determine which is best to let guests turn on lights, close drapes, control room temperature and change television channels via voice command.

Chicago, IL

