Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH
Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,451 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|5 hr
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC