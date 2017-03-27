Amazon buys Souq.com with $800M count...

Amazon buys Souq.com with $800M counteroffer,

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this Feb. 13, 2015, file photo, a forklift operator moves a pallet of goods at an Amazon.com fulfillment center in DuPont, Wash. The Middle East's biggest online retailer Souq.com has been bought by Amazon on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, for an undisclosed amount, a day after a counteroffer of $800 million from the operator of Dubai's biggest mall became public.

