Amazon abandons 'cable store' that resold Comcast, Frontier

Amazon.com has quietly shuttered a "cable store" where it directed online shoppers to set up service through its ubiquitous presence. Last year the retail giant began re-selling Comcast services and later added Frontier Communications , with an idea for more providers to come join in.

