All ears: Caro working on audio-only book

15 hrs ago

The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian is planning an audio-only release, "On Power," drawing upon his years as an investigative journalist and his research into the lives of President Lyndon Johnson and municipal builder Robert Moses. "On Power" will be narrated by Caro and released exclusively through the audiobook producer and distributor Audible Inc., which told The Associated Press on Monday that it had set a May 9 release date.

