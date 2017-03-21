Alion forms robotic venture
Alion Science & Technology has formed a joint venture with an Irish robotics firm to help military and other government customers use them more effectively. Alion and Reamda Ltd have created Realion to bring together Alion's engineering skills with Reamda's robotic capabilities.
