3 Things Frontier Management Wants Investors to Know

There was certainly no suggestion that the big acquisition would pay off in the company's Q4 earning report when subscriber counts, average revenue per residential user, and quarter-over-quarter revenue all fell. That has been the pattern in all three quarters since the Verizon deal closed, and while CEO Daniel McCarthy has done an excellent job controlling expenses, his excuses for the drop in subscribers have started to sound a bit hollow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.