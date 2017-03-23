$1.4 Billion Hedge Fund: 'We are now ...

$1.4 Billion Hedge Fund: 'We are now in the early part of a...

Read more: SFGate

"The types of companies looking to acquire software businesses have expanded well beyond ... traditional acquirers" like private equity firms and Oracle and IBM , Praesidium Investment Management wrote in a letter to clients last week. "We believe that we are now in the early part of a major M&A wave that will be more intense than any period in the past," The deals can be a boon for the buying companies.

Chicago, IL

