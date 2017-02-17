Why Illumina Is a Buy
With over 7,500 of its gene-sequencing systems installed at customers, the company is already the leader in its industry, and with new systems about to launch, it could become even more dominant. Will the NovaSeq 5000 and NovaSeq 6000 cause sales and profit to accelerate? In this clip from The Motley Fool's Industry Focus: Healthcare podcast, contributor Todd Campbell explains to analysts Gaby Lapera and Michael Douglass why this stock is one of his favorites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC