Why Illumina Is a Buy

10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

With over 7,500 of its gene-sequencing systems installed at customers, the company is already the leader in its industry, and with new systems about to launch, it could become even more dominant. Will the NovaSeq 5000 and NovaSeq 6000 cause sales and profit to accelerate? In this clip from The Motley Fool's Industry Focus: Healthcare podcast, contributor Todd Campbell explains to analysts Gaby Lapera and Michael Douglass why this stock is one of his favorites.

