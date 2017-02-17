Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Ryder System, Inc.
Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $929,000.
