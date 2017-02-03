Verizon Eyeing Merger with Charter?
Telecom behemoth Verizon is reportedly eyeing a possible merger with Charter Communications, a move that could further transform an already fast-evolving telecom/cable/communications industry. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story yesterday, cited "people familiar with the matter."
