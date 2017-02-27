Upset Hindus seek apology as Amazon sells Lord Hanuman underwear
Upset Hindus are urging online retailer Amazon.com for the immediate withdrawal of men's underwear, doormat and sweatpants carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Hanuman, besides a Hanuman cloth doll; calling these highly inappropriate. Hanuman men's underwear, made from satin cloth, sells for $49.62 at Amazon.com.
