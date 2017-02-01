Update 1-Chinese fintech firm Wangjin...

Update 1-Chinese fintech firm Wangjin Holdings plans $500 mln HK Ipo in 2017-Ifr

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Guangdong Wangjin Holdings Technology, which builds and operates online finance platforms for Chinese banks and insurers, plans to raise at least $500 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2017, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are leading the IPO plan, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Chicago, IL

