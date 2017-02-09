UPDATE 1-Buyout firm KKR to hike dividend payout; earnings disappoints

New York-based KKR, which managed $129.6 billion as of the end of December, said it was raising its dividend payout to 17 cents a share from 16 cents from the first quarter of this year. Gains in the U.S. stock market in the past year have buoyed the returns for some buyout firms, although stubborn weakness in various business segments including hedge funds have dented overall performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.