Unisys unveils digital banking platform

Unisys Corporation today announced the launch of Elevatea by Unisys, an end-to-end, digital banking software platform and suite of applications designed to help financial institutions deliver an instantly secure, omnichannel banking experience to their customers. As a result, customers will be able to pay their bills on the go, transfer funds and apply for loans and mortgages anytime, anywhere - regardless of whether they are doing so on a mobile device or tablet, via an internet browser or inside a branch.

