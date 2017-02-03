Feb 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. ** Gap Inc will report January same-store sales on Feb. 6. NEW YORK, Feb 3 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since late October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

