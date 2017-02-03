Triple A spreads fall on Octagon's CLO to offset loan repricing wave
Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track. The New York-based manager's US$611.5m CLO includes a US$390m Triple A slice that pays investors 132bp plus Libor, sources said, one of the lowest Triple A spreads since the third quarter of 2013, when some senior tranches priced at 130bp or lower, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC