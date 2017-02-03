Triple A spreads fall on Octagon's CL...

Triple A spreads fall on Octagon's CLO to offset loan repricing wave

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track. The New York-based manager's US$611.5m CLO includes a US$390m Triple A slice that pays investors 132bp plus Libor, sources said, one of the lowest Triple A spreads since the third quarter of 2013, when some senior tranches priced at 130bp or lower, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.

