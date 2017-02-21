The twin facades of corporate assistance in Connecticut
The East Norwalk storefront occupied by Quick Convenience, a recipient of a Small Business Express Program loan from the state of Connecticut that subsequently went out of business. The East Norwalk storefront occupied by Quick Convenience, a recipient of a Small Business Express Program loan from the state of Connecticut that subsequently went out of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC